Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

