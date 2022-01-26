Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $515.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.01 and a 200-day moving average of $580.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

