InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$46.87 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

