Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and $286.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,559,172 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

