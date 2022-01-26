International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

