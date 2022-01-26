International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 491,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 174,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

