International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a positive rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

