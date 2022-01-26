InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price objective on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,260 ($70.97).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,922 ($66.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,760.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,770.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,893.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

