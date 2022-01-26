Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,078 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $210,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 6,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

