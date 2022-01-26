Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

INSP stock opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

