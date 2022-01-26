Insider Selling: CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider John Newlands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.77), for a total value of £2,850 ($3,845.12).

CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of £262.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.44.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.