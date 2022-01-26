Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 461,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $4,658,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

