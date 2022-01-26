Insider Buying: Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75.

GRPH opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

