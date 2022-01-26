Insider Buying: Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Jaswir Singh bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

CBOX stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £107.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.17. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

CBOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

