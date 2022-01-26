Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86).

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

