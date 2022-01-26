IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 9,334 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $611.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

