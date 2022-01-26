IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 373,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.