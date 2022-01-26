IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

