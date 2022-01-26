IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 19,984 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

IMRA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.