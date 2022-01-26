IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBG. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

IBG stock opened at C$12.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.02. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.25 million and a PE ratio of 24.80.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

