Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.84. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 5,134 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

