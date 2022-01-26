Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.43).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HYVE stock opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £299.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.38.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

