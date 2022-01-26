Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

