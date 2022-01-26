HUNT Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006338 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.