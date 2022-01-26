HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 484 ($6.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 508.50 ($6.86).

HSBA opened at GBX 509.40 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.32. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 519.30 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

