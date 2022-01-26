HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. HSBC reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 332,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.