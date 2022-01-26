H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.