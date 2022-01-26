H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

