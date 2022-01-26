Hoo Token Price Tops $1.13 (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $93.14 million and $10.14 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

