Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.62

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

