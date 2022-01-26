Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

