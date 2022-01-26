Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 1,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $616.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

