Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

