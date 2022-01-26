Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.