Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

