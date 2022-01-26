Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

