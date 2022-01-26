Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

