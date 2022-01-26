Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

