Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $400,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 142,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.