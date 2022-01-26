Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Timken by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Timken by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 29.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

