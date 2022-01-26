Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

