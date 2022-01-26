Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,528 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Barings BDC worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $514.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

