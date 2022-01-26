Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 621,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 164,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.54%.

