Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,217 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

