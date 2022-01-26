Henderson Far East Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HFEL opened at GBX 300.29 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.26. The company has a market capitalization of £453.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.80. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Timothy Clissold acquired 40,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £118,800 ($160,280.63).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

