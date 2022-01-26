Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,690.90

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Helix has a market capitalization of $55,690.90 and $26.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 190.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.