Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.53. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

