Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HLGN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

