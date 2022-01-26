Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

