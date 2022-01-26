Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $193.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 4,810,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,956. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

